ANF Lahore books DSP, other cops over cross border drug smuggling

LAHORE: The Anti-Narcotics Force has filed a case against a DSP and other policemen over cross border smuggling of drugs via drones, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

LAHORE: Police on Tuesday claimed to have busted a gang smuggling heroin to India via drones in Lahore, Punjab, ARY News reported.

A case has been filed against the anti-narcotics unit of police over its involvement in drug smuggling.

The ANF Lahore has registered case against DSP Mazhar Iqbal and others with charges under section 9C and other clauses pertaining to serious offence.

Four policemen including sub inspector Mehmood, ASI Kashif and head constable Shakeel have been nominated in the case.

According to sources, an accused Fayyaz alias Peepa was involved in cross border drug smuggling and has been a confidante of DSP Mazhar Iqbal.

DSP Mazhar has not been arrested so far and being feared to fleeing out of the country.

The ANF trying to arrest accused police officer.

Around 10 kilograms of heroin worth several millions, was captured from the car of the accused.

The ANF on August 08 busted a network of heroin traffickers from drones during a raid in the border area in Lahore and added that a policeman was also involved in drugs smuggling.

The ANF said a case has been registered against a policeman named Sharafat, deputed in the DC office, for helping the accused in the smuggling.

Abdul Razak, Jedda, Sharafat, Mustafa and Aijaz Dayal were also named in the case.

The drone and the heroin was seized, while the search underway for the arrest of the accused.

Earlier on July 7, a drone carrying drugs worth millions crashed in Lahore’s Kahna town.

Police seized the drone loaded with ‘six kilograms’ of drugs (heroin) worth millions of rupees in Lahore’s Kahna Town and launched a thorough investigation. The drone crash revealed the smuggling of narcotics through drones.