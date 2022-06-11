Islamabad: ANF arrests four drug smugglers, seizes 104 kg of narcotics

Islamabad: The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has arrested four drug smugglers, including three women from the Islamabad toll plaza, ARY News reported.

According to an ANF spokesperson, they did an operation on intelligence reports near the Islamabad motorway, arrested four drug smugglers and confiscated a total of over 104 kg of narcotics. The recovered narcotics include over 86 kg of chars and over 16 kg of opium, he added.

He added that out of the four people arrested, three are women. The drugs were hidden inside a secret compartment under the deck of the car, he added.

However, this is not the first occasion that drug cartels including women have been arrested. In an earlier incident in Balochistan, the police arrested 14 drug smugglers including five women.

On April 1, ANF recovered 86 narcotic capsules hidden inside the belly of a passenger at Islamabad Airport. The passenger was set to travel to Bahrain from Islamabad via an International Airline.

According to details, the bag recovered from the belly of the passenger contained 86 narcotic capsules.

ANF Islamabad has arrested the passenger and also registered a case against him under the Anti-Narcotics act.

