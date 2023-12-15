17.9 C
Saturday, December 16, 2023
ANF recovers 348 kg drugs in five operations

Web Desk
RAWALPINDI: Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting five operations across the country managed to recover over 348 kg of drugs and arrested a drug trafficker, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Friday.

He informed that in an operation at Allama Iqbal International Airport, 36 Ice-filled capsules were recovered from the possession of a passenger.

The accused was leaving for Doha by flight number QR-0621. In another operation, 312 kg of opium was recovered from a house in the Gali Mir Jan Zai area of Pishin.

26 kg hashish was recovered from the Zakhakhel Khyber area while 7.2 kg hashish was recovered from Dera Ismail Khan.

In the fifth operation, 3.3 kg of Ice drug was recovered from a parcel booked for Kohat at a courier office in Gulberg-III, Lahore.

Separate cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered while further investigations are under process.

