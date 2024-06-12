web analytics
Thursday, June 13, 2024
ANF recovers large cache of drugs concealed in Pasni

RAWALPINDI: The Anti-Narcotic Force (ANF) on Thursday seized a consignment full of drugs in Pisni hidden for smuggling abroad, ARY News reported.

The ANF officials conducted an Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO) against drug traffickers in the Chor Bandar area adjacent to Makran coastal line and seized a consignment of drugs hidden for smuggling abroad.

The operation was carried out keeping in mind the activities of a group involved in drug trafficking. Raids are being conducted to arrest the ring leaders of the drug trafficking group namely Liaqat Baloch and Wahid Baloch.

Members of the group are involved in drug smuggling abroad by sea. On receiving the intelligence information, the ANF team conducted a raid in the area and recovered the drugs which were stored in a secret location, he informed.

During the operation, more than one ton drugs and 51,000 narcotic capsules were also recovered.

The recovered drugs weighing 1014 kg drugs included 850 kg hashish and 164 kg ice.

The spokesman said that ANF is making all-out efforts for a drug free society.

