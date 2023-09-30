ANF seizes 125 KG hashish from onion export container

KARACHI: The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in a raid at a container terminal here foiled smuggling of drugs to overseas, ARY News reported on Saturday.

A consignment of hashish was being exported to abroad under the guise of vegetables and fruits, a spokesperson of the ANF said.

The ANF team in a raid at the Pakistan International Container Terminal (PICT) recovered over three maunds of hashish from a container booked for Doha, Qatar.

“The anti-drugs agency thoroughly searched a container with onion cargo and recovered 125 kilograms of hashish,” according to a spokesman. “The hashish was expertly hidden in layers of onions,” ANF official said.

“The container was booked by a private company of Karachi destined to Qatar,” ANF stated.

The ANF has initiated search of the accused involved in smuggling bid after taken narcotics in its custody.