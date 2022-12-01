ANF seizes 1400 KG hashish in Gwadar raid

KARACHI: The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) seized large haul of hashish in a raid in hilly terrain of Gwadar, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The ANF on an intelligence report, conducted a raid in hilly area of Gwadar in Balochistan and foiled smuggling bid of 1400 KG of hashish, which was being carried on camels to Gwadar for onward smuggling to overseas by sea, a spokesperson said.

The anti-narcotics officials in a raid recovered 68 grams of weed at International Mail Office in Rawalpindi, in a parcel from London.

Moreover, the ANF seized 3.5 kilograms of ice at Peshawar airport, from trolley bag of two accused destined to Sharjah, spokesperson said.

ANF officials recovered 119 kilograms of hashish from a truck at the National Highway near Hyderabad and arrested two accused.

The anti-drug body recovered 150 grams of heroin filled capsules ingested by a woman and two other accused at Karachi airport leaving for Bangkok.

The ANF also seized 11 kilograms of hashish at the National Highway near Sukkur from an accused resident of Mehrabpur.

The Anti-Narcotics Force has booked all accused un the anti-narcotics law, ANF spokesperson added.

The ANF has continued its crackdown against drugs. Earlier, the force had announced to seize over 690 kg of narcotics, and 24 dealers arrested in six days. A least nine vehicles, used to deliver narcotics, were captured in the country-wide crackdown, officials said.

The ANF told that a total of 425 kg of narcotics was seized, and seven people were arrested, in nine operations in Rawalpindi.

The ANF conducted four operations in Sindh and recovered 122 kg of narcotics. Six operations were conducted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) recovering 57 kg of narcotics.

An anti-narcotics spokesperson told that all the arrested dealers would be charged under the Anti-narcotics act.

Earlier on September 22, the ANF foiled an attempt to smuggle crystal meth to Australia via a local carrier company located at Shahrah-e-Faisal.

An ANF spokesperson told that the total weight of the parcel was 49 kg, and the drug was soaked into women’s and children’s clothes. The parcel was booked by a Chaman resident, he told.

