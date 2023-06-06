ANF seizes 26.5 kilograms of Ice drug in Karachi

RAWALPINDI: Anti-Narcotic Force (ANF) thwarted an attempt to smuggle narcotics through the sea route and seize 26.5 kilograms of Ice drug in Karachi, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the details, a raid was conducted by the ANF officials at the Karachi International Container Terminal, resulting in the seizure of 26.5 kilograms of Ice drug (Crystal methamphetamine).

As per ANF spokesperson, the narcotics was skillfully concealed within the container’s cargo, hidden in the secret compartments. The container was booked by a private company in Karachi for shipment to Malaysia.

Following the seizure of the container and narcotics, further action will be taken against the individuals involved in this illicit trade, as ANF initiates a comprehensive investigation.