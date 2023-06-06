31.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Advertisement -

ANF seizes 26.5 kilograms of Ice drug in Karachi

Babar Malik
By Babar Malik
|

TOP NEWS

Babar Malik
Babar Malik

RAWALPINDI: Anti-Narcotic Force (ANF) thwarted an attempt to smuggle narcotics through the sea route and seize 26.5 kilograms of Ice drug in Karachi, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the details, a raid was conducted by the ANF officials at the Karachi International Container Terminal, resulting in the seizure of 26.5 kilograms of Ice drug (Crystal methamphetamine).

As per ANF spokesperson, the narcotics was skillfully concealed within the container’s cargo, hidden in the secret compartments. The container was booked by a private company in Karachi for shipment to Malaysia.

Following the seizure of the container and narcotics, further action will be taken against the individuals involved in this illicit trade, as ANF initiates a comprehensive investigation.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Keeping in view the current delay, Can Pakistan move forward without IMF?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.