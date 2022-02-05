ANF seizes 360 KG heroin from cargo at Karachi Port, booked for UK

KARACHI: The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in a raid at Karachi seaport terminal recovered 360 kilograms of heroin, ARY News reported on Saturday.

An ANF spokesperson said that on a tip-off the ANF conducted raid at the port and recovered 360 kilograms of heroin from the containers of cargo booked for the UK.

According to the spokesperson containers were taken in custody and thoroughly searched the cargo in containers. ” 1200 sanitary pipes were found suspected during the search of the cargo,” spokesperson stated.

“In search 300 grams of heroin recovered, concealed in each pipe, the total of which was 360 kilograms,” according to the spokesperson.

“The container was sent by a company of Karachi to be delivered in the North Ireland in UK,” spokesperson said.

“The ANF has formed teams for arrest of the main accused of the crime,” ANF stated.

