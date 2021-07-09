ANF seizes 812kg hashish from container in Kohat

KOHAT: The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Friday seized 812kg hashish from a tanker in Kohat, ARY News reported.

According to the ANF spokesperson, the ANF team raided a container at Indus Highway in Kohat and seized 812kg hashish concealed in the container.

The driver has been arrested, while the hashish has been seized.

Earlier this year, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) had thwarted a narcotics smuggling bid at the Allama International Airport Lahore.

According to a spokesperson for the ANF, officials at the airport’s cargo office checked a suspicious parcel and discovered heroin concealed in small decoration pieces. The seized drug weighed 2.214 kilogrammes, he said.

