ANF seizes large haul of drugs in Gwadar

GWADAR: The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in a raid in Gwadar seized large consignments of drugs hidden at different spots, ARY News reported on Monday.

A key member of a drug smuggling gang had buried narcotics at various places in the area.

A spokesperson of the ANF has stated that overall, 1788 kilograms of drugs have been seized, including 1740KG hashish, 28 kilo ice and 20KG morphine.

“Seized drugs were made in Afghanistan,” ANF stated.

“A part of the seized drugs was found beneath a hut made of twigs and leaves of trees,” ANF said. “Other drugs were recovered from the tunnels excavated in hills,” according to the statement.

“The places being used for storing drugs, were set on fire after seizing the narcotics consignment,” anti-drug body stated.

“Cases have been registered against accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act,” ANF spokesperson added.