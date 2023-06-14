ANF seizes more than 150kg of narcotics near Gujranwala

RAWALPINDI: The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) conducted operations against various drug trafficking groups and arrested four suspects while seizing a substantial quantity of narcotics, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to ANF spokesperson, the Anti Narcotics officials has conducted six different operations against drug-selling groups and recovered significant amount of narcotics, while four individuals have also been apprehended.

The law enforcement authorities intercepted a vehicle near Gujranwala Toll Plaza and successfully confiscated 93.6 kilograms of heroin. The spokesperson reported that the drugs were skillfully concealed within hidden compartments of the car. Two individuals, believed to be associated with the narcotics trade, were apprehended.

Furthermore, the spokesperson revealed that 50 kilograms of heroin were recovered from a rainwater drain near Kuchlak Bypass in Quetta. In addition, eight kilograms of marijuana were seized from plastic bags near Khyber Groby Zakha Khel area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Moreover, the law enforcers also arrested a suspect in Mianwali, after recovering a 1.2kg of opium and 40 grams of marijuana from his possession.

The spokesperson further revealed that the ANF officials seized five kilograms of ICE (Crystal methamphetamine) during an operation at the International Container Terminal in Karachi.

The Anti Narcotics officials stated that the container had been booked by a private company in Peshawar for Australia.

Cases have been registered against all the arrested suspects, and further investigations are being conducted by the Anti-Narcotics Force authorities.

The arrested suspects have been charged under narcotic act, while the Anti-Narcotics Force authorities are currently carrying out investigations into the matter.