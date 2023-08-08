ANF seizes over 20 kg drugs, arrests five suspects

LAHORE: Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) conducted a crackdown on drug trafficking, apprehended five suspects, and seized over 20 kilograms of narcotics, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the ANF Spokesman, the anti-narcotic officials have intensified their efforts to combat the illegal drug trade and apprehended five suspects including a woman identified as Amjad, Aslam, Tanzeel, Saddam, and Shazia.

The arrested suspects are reportedly selling narcotics in the vicinity of educational institutes in Karachi.

As per ANF officials, 16 kilogram of Heroine, four kilogram of ICE [Crystal Methamphetamine] and three kilogram of hashish.

The ANF officials registered the case under the Anti-Narcotics Act against the arrested culprits.