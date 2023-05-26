ANF seizes over 700kg narcotics, arrests 4 suspects

RAWALPINDI: Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) seized more than 700 kilograms of drugs in separate raids across the country, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the ANF spokesperson, a major operation was conducted near Attock Interchange, resulting in the arrest of three suspects and the seizure of over two kilograms of heroin.

In Peshawar, near Charsadda Road, a vehicle was intercepted, leading to the discovery of 24 kilograms of heroin and 18 kilograms of charas.

Similarly, in Quetta, near Sabzi Road, the ANF team seized a staggering 700 kilograms of charas from a vehicle and apprehended one suspect from the scene.

Meanwhile, cases have been registered against the arrested individuals under the Anti-Narcotics Act.

Earlier to this, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has recovered 90kg of hashish hidden in a house near Jiwani Gwadar.

As per details, the narcotic force has registered FIRs against the accused under the anti-drug act.

In a separate case, a smuggling attempt was foiled by the ANF and 13kg of Hashish was recovered from the smugglers.

The ANF also seized 42 thousand of intoxicated tablets concealed in a plastic bag near the Torkham border.