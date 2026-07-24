 ANF starts crackdown against drug peddlers, 10 netted

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in Pakistan has arrested 10 suspects, including a woman, during eight operations carried out against drug trafficking in and around educational institutions and in several cities across the country.

According to an ANF spokesperson, authorities have also recovered Rs.31.338 kilograms of drugs worth more than Rs.3.5 million during the raids.

The ANF said two operations were conducted near educational institutions in Attock. A woman was arrested near a university, and 2.4 kilograms of hashish were allegedly recovered from her possession.

In another raid near Mela Chowk in Attock, officials seized 2.4 kilograms of hashish from a rickshaw and arrested the suspect.

The arrested individuals allegedly admitted that they were involved in supplying drugs to students at educational institutions.

According to the spokesperson of ANF, at Islamabad International Airport, ANF officials recovered 938 grams of crystal methamphetamine, commonly known as ice, from the luggage of a passenger travelling to Jeddah.

In Karachi, authorities seized 13.5 kilograms of Valium tablets, around 50,400 pills, from a container bound for Thailand and arrested a suspect.

The force also reported recovering four grams of MDMA and eight grams of a banned powder from a parcel arriving from the Netherlands at a courier office in Rawalpindi’s Chaklala area.

In two separate operations on the Indus Highway in Jamshoro, ANF seized 12 kilograms and 10 kilograms of hashish from vehicles and arrested five suspects.

Another suspect was detained near a hotel in Sarai Alamgir, Gujrat, after 3.6 kilograms of hashish was allegedly recovered from a truck and the suspect.

The ANF spokesperson said cases had been registered against all arrested suspects under Anti Narcotic Act 1997, and further investigations were underway.