ANF thwarts drug trafficking, seizes 84 kg of narcotics

RAWALPINDI: Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) conducted a major crackdown on drug trafficking, seized a total of 84 kilograms of heroine, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the ANF spokesman, the anti narcotic officials launched an operation against the smuggling of drugs from Afghanistan to various cities of Pakistan, including Peshawar, Punjab, and Sindh, resulting in the seizure of staggering 84 kilograms of heroin.

The ANF officials disclosed that six kilograms of heroin were confiscated from a suspect apprehended near Charsadda Road in Peshawar.

READ: ANF seizes over 184 kg narcotics, arrests five suspects

During an investigation the suspect revealed that the resident of Peshawar involved in the drug smuggling activities and more drugs can be found nearby houses, acting swiftly on this crucial information, an ANF team conducted a raid at a nearby house, leading to the recovery of an additional 78 kilograms of heroin from the upper floor of the premises.

The ANF officials stated that the house had been utilized by the suspect as a storage facility for narcotics.

As a result of these successful operations, a case has been registered against the suspect under the Anti-Narcotics Act.