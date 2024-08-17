ANF’s sniffer dog mistakenly shot dead at Karachi airport

KARACHI: A sniffer dog of the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) was shot dead at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi after it entered the bay area, ARY News reported.

According to a Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCCA) spokesperson, the airside team tried to capture the dog but was forced to shoot it to prevent any potential harm as it was posing a risk to aircraft operations.

The spokesperson said that the airside team after receiving directives from the control tower tried to capture the dog in the bay area (a designated area on the airport apron where planes are parked) but to no avail.

“The team was forced to shoot down the dog to stop it from running towards the taxiway and runway,” the spokesperson added.

He said that further investigation into the matter is underway.

Earlier, it was reported that the ANF’s sniffer dog was shot by an airport shooter, who mistook it for a stray dog.

According to sources, the ANF’s sniffer dog was present in the apron area when the shooter opened fire, killing the dog. The sources said that the dog of ANF was at the parking bay number 25 of the aircraft, at that time the plane of Etihad Airways was being parked.