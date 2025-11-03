Angela Bassett cheers for Ariana Grande's casting in 'American Horror Story' S13

Ariana Grande has been cast officially in the upcoming season thirteen of American Horror Story, and former cast member Angela Bassett has shared her enthusiasm about the pop star’s addition.

In an interview with Variety at LACMA’s Art Film Gala, Bassett was asked if she had any advice for Grande, “Ariana has been at it for quite a while”, the Black Panther actress remarked. She continued, “I’ve had the pleasure of meeting her; she’s a delightful human being. I think she’ll be just fine. She’s a hard worker, obviously. Very talented. She’ll be okay. She’ll be okay. She doesn’t need advice from me”.

The news of Grande’s casting was announced on the show’s official Instagram account, although specifics regarding her role and the season’s plot remain under wraps. This project marks the second collaboration between Grande and the acclaimed director Ryan Murphy.

Earlier, Grande appeared in his show Scream Queens as Chanel #2. Murphy once shared that the music icon actress has always been a huge fan of American Horror Story. Murphy also stated that she was obsessed with the show even before their collaboration.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AHS (@americanhorrorstory)

Ryan Murphy is renowned for creating a string of hit shows, including Glee, 9-1-1, American Horror Story, and the true-crime series Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, which emerged as one of Netflix’s most-watched series. In 2018, Murphy left Fox to join Netflix under a lucrative five-year deal up to $300 million.