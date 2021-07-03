Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd set rumour mills ablaze with outing

Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd’s Wednesday night outing at celeb hotspot Giorgio Baldi has set rumour mills ablaze, reported People.

Angelina Jolie and Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) were seen exiting the restaurant after spending hours over dinner, and while the nature of their meeting is not yet confirmed, speculation about their budding friendship is rife!

Jolie, 46, was seen in a black silk dress with a long trench coat and a black face mask, while Tesfaye, 31, opted for a more casual denim look with black boots.

According to Page Six, the meeting could’ve entailed some business talks as the After Hours hitmaker is reportedly looking to try his luck at a career in Hollywood – he was seen in Adam Sandler’s Uncut Gems and has written an episode for American Dad last year. He is also working on the upcoming HBO series The Idol as a producer, co-writer, and actor.

On the other hand, People has reported that the two have known each other for some time now and share a connection to Ethiopia – Tesfaye, in April, announced his partnership with the World Food Program US, donating $1 million to relief efforts in Ethiopia while Angelina Jolie has a daughter, Zahara, who she adopted from Ethiopia. She also runs the Zahar Program in the region.