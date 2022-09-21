Angelina Jolie asks int’l community to ‘do more’ for flood victims

Hollywood star and humanitarian, Angelina Jolie has asked the international community to do more for the flood victims in Pakistan.

International humanitarian and UNHRC envoy Angelina Jolie visited the National Flood Response & Coordination Centre during his visit to Pakistan.

She said, “I’ve never seen anything like this before and many times I came because of the generosity that Pakistani people shown to people of Afghanistan over the years as a host country so often the countries that don’t have as much like so many other countries and now this time we see the countries cause less damage to the environment are now bearing the brunt of the disaster and the pain and the death. “

Jolie said, “And I’m absolutely with you in pushing the international community to do more. I feel like we say that often we speak of its appeals, reliefs and supports but this is something very different. I think this is a real wake-up call to the world about where we are at.”

“The climate change is not only real it’s not only coming, but it’s also very much here and even as somebody who spent a part of humanitarian aid for years, we often look at the crisis and we think of how to solve it and what we can do, what to rebuild, how to help the children or food.”

“And now we are in a situation like this, where the needs are so great and truly every effort is either life or death for so many people. “

The UNHCR envoy said, “Every current effort that I have seen, I see the army, I’ve been with the army and with my colleagues and I’ve seen those lives who were saved but also seen those who have been speaking to people and thinking that if enough aid doesn’t come, they won’t be here in the next few weeks, they won’t make it , too many children, so malnourished and even if they make it through the next months, the winter coming and the destruction of the crops and the harsh reality, I’m overwhelmed but I don’t feel it’s fair to say that because I’m not living in this so I will just simply try to speak out and help. “

“I really cannot imagine what it feels like to be there. I see the very thought out beyond this not only emergency that what to do and all it’s going to take and I am here as a friend to Pakistan and very warm friends relationships I have here and I will continue to return. My heart is very much with people at this time.”

