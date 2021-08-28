Angelina Jolie teams up with BBC to produce ‘Afghan Girls: An Uncertain Future’

Angelina Jolie, who last week debuted on Instagram with a post to highlight the Afghan refugee crisis, has produced a short video for the BBC to shed light on the plight of young Afghan women.

The Hollywood A-lister took to Instagram to share the video with her 10million+ followers, writing, “Afghan Girls: An Uncertain Future. This is a video I produced with the BBC’s @YaldaHakim for @BBCWorldService and @BBCNews – the first of many, I hope.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angelina Jolie (@angelinajolie)

Sharing her vision for the series of videos, Jolie said that while she isn’t a journalist by profession, it is always been her passion “to shed light on issues relating to young people and to support them.”

The video features the blurred faces of young Afghan girls as it explains the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan and how it can affect the lives of girls in the region. Jolie explains: “I believe no woman should be forced to hide herself, but for their safety, the BBC has decided to obscure their images to protect their identities. As with all editorial content that appears under its name, the BBC has final editorial approval.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angelina Jolie (@angelinajolie)

“We hope that by making these videos about those under 25 who are caught up in global conflicts, we will be connecting young people to each other and to the big stories that affect them,” she added.

Jolie joined Instagram last Aug. 20, commenting on the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan earlier this week.

Days after the Taliban deposed the Afghan government in the wake of the US military pullout from the region, the Maleficent star joined the photo-sharing app to share a letter she received from an Afghan girl.

“Right now, the people of Afghanistan are losing their ability to communicate on social media and to express themselves freely,” she wrote, adding, “So I’ve come on Instagram to share their stories and the voices of those across the globe who are fighting for their basic human rights.”