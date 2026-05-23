Angelina Jolie becomes emotional on daughter's graduation

Angelina Jolie showed her strong bond with her daughter Zahara. She recently graduated from Spelman College.

In the recent interview with PEOPLE, the actress and doting mom, 50, has an “amazing relationship” with her daughter Zahara, who recently graduated from Spelman College. The insider adds that Jolie shows up for “pretty much everything” her daughter is involved in.

According to a source, during an interview with PEOPLE, “Angie has shown up for pretty much everything move-in weekend, sorority events, milestone celebrations, and now graduation. She’s been very supportive and involved. She wanted Zahara to have the best experience, and she has an amazing relationship with Zahara.

“Alongside Zahara, Jolie and her ex-husband Brad Pitt share twins Vivienne and Knox, plus daughter Shiloh and sons Pax and Maddox. The insider went on to say the Eternals star encourages all of her children to embrace their full individuality, adding that raising her kids and being a mom “makes her the happiest.”

“She really encourages all the kids to embrace their individualities. She always loved their different personalities, interests, and talents,” the source says. “She makes an effort to support what matters to each of them.”

“She’s the kind of mom who genuinely wants to be present for the important moments in their lives, and the kids love her,” the insider added. “They often tell her she’s the best mom, and it makes her tear up. Motherhood is very emotional for her. It makes her the happiest.”On Sunday, April 26, Jolie attended a mother-daughter brunch for the Pearls of Purpose Foundation in Atlanta with her daughter Zahara. During the event, Zahara spoke of her “unique” and “kindred” relationship with her famous mother as she addressed the audience.

“When asked to speak with you all today on the value of mother-daughter relationships, it felt challenging to find the words,” began Zahara, per a video on Instagram. “Not challenging because I don’t value it, but because my mom and I have a unique, almost kindred, relationship that can be hard to put into words.”

“Our love for each other is a found one. I was adopted at 6 months old and given some of the most special and loving people as my siblings, with a mom who raised us on the value of helping others, being kind, and always striving for growth as people,” she continued. “These values may sound simple, but in a world where kindness is overlooked and helping others comes at a cost, I am grateful to have had a role model to show me what it looks like to be a decent human being.”

Zahara went on to say that other daughters in the room might understand the idea of thinking of her mom as a superhero. She said she’s been trying to understand her whole life how Jolie “does it.”

“She’s the most selfless, loving, and understanding woman whom I get to call my mom,” said Zahara of Jolie, explaining that she knew going to college and getting accepted into a sorority was a big change for her.

“Early on, I realized it would be challenging to include my mom and family in these worlds without being able to directly share the effects,” she said. “With the addition of the public life that we live, it can be hard to find those special and intimate moments without being overwhelmed with the many eyes that are on us.”

“This has never stopped my mom from being curious about all that I’m learning in and outside of my classrooms at Spelman and having many understandable questions about sorority life and my experiences,” Zahara continued. “My family embraces the newness and strives to understand these meaningful organizations in my life as I share my experiences.”

Zahara shared that watching Jolie’s humanitarian work across the world has “rubbed off” on her and that as the oldest sister, she often took on the “second mother role.

“I loved caring for my younger siblings and mirroring the care and compassion my mom showed us,” she said.