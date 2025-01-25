Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt’s son Pax meets with another bike accident 

Pax Thien Jolie Pitt, son of former couple Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt has met with a second accident in less than six months, as he crashed his e-bike once again in Los Feliz.

As reported by foreign-based news agencies, Pax Thien, 21, the second-eldest son of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, was involved in yet another crash on Friday, while riding his e-bike hands-free around the Los Feliz neighbourhood of LA.

While Pax escaped uninjured from the crash, his e-bike was damaged as it made a heavy dent in the front passenger door of the white hatchback he struck.

He reportedly spoke to the male driver and female passenger of the car before both parties exchanged phone numbers and went their ways.

Representatives for Jolie and Pitt are yet to comment on the matter.

Notably, this comes less than six months after Pax was rushed to the hospital last July when he crashed his bike into a car while driving down Los Feliz Boulevard without a helmet, and sustained injuries to his head and hip.

Pax Thien is the second-eldest son of the high-profile ex-couple, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, who was adopted by the Hollywood A-listers from an orphanage in Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam, in March 2007, when he was 3.

Jolie and Pitt, who finalized their divorce last month, after eight years of legal battle, share a total of six children, three adopted, Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, and Zahara, 19, and three biological, Shiloh, 18, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 16.