Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh makes striking debut in K-Pop music video

Shiloh Jolie is stepping into the spotlight, making a buzzworthy appearance in a new K-pop music video that has already set social media abuzz.

The 19-year-old dancer – dropped her father Brad Pitt’s last name from her title in August 2024 – features in a teaser for singer Dayoung’s upcoming single “What’s a Girl to Do,” scheduled for release on April 7. The clip, which began circulating online on Friday, quickly grabbed attention as fans spotted Shiloh in a brief but striking cameo.

Almost instantly, viewers drew comparisons between Shiloh and her mother, Angelina Jolie, with many pointing out the uncanny resemblance. Social media users flooded platforms with reactions, calling her a “mini Angelina” and praising the strong family likeness.

While it remains unclear whether Shiloh will have a larger acting role or appear primarily as a dancer in the video, her involvement marks a significant step in her growing creative career.

Known for her passion for dance, she has been honing her skills for years and has already begun making a name for herself behind the scenes.

In June 2025, Shiloh earned a choreographer credit under the name Shi Jolie for a dance performance at the launch of designer Isabel Marant’s capsule collection with Net-A-Porter.