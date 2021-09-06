Angelina Jolie feared family’s safety during marriage to Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie has said that she feared for her family’s safety during her marriage to Brad Pitt, reported The Guardian.

In a new interview with The Guardian to promote her upcoming book Know Your Rights: And Claim Them, Jolie was asked about her ongoing legal battle with former husband Brad Pitt, and whether she feared for her children during the marriage, to which she said, “es, for my family. My whole family.”

While she kept mum about details of the divorce, citing ongoing legal proceedings that have “sworn her to silence”, Angelina Jolie did say that the decision to divorce Pitt was not taken lightly.

“I’m not the kind of person who makes decisions like the decisions I had to make lightly. It took a lot for me to be in a position where I felt I had to separate from the father of my children,” she said.

Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in 2016, just five days after an alleged incident of domestic abuse was reported in which a drunk Pitt was said to have allegedly been abusive with their son Maddox, then 15.

While Pitt admitted to having an alcohol problem – for which he also attended the Alcoholics Anonymous program after separation from Angelina Jolie – and yelling at one of their kids, he has vehemently denied being physically abusive towards them.

Jolie also admitted to The Guardian that she has been left broken by the divorce. When asked what the last five years have been like, she answered, “I mean, in some ways, it’s been the last decade. There’s a lot I can’t say.”

“I just want my family to heal. And I want everyone to move forward – all of us, including their dad. I want us to heal and be peaceful. We’ll always be a family,” added Jolie.

Earlier, on Mar. 12, Angelina Jolie levelled claims of alleged domestic violence against Brad Pitt, filing court documents detailing the abuse. A source close to the Once Upon A Time in Hollywood star Pitt rubbished the court filing as just an attempt to “hurt” the actor. read more

“Over the past four and a half years there have been a number of claims made by Angelina that have been reviewed and not substantiated,” the source was quoted as saying by US Weekly.

“The children have been used by Angelina to hurt Brad before and this is more of that behaviour. This leaking of documents by her fourth or fifth set of lawyers has been done to hurt Brad.”