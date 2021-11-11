Here’s why Angelina Jolie doesn’t watch most of her films

Hollywood actor Angelina Jolie confessed that she does not watch most of her movies as she believes herself to be a ‘terrible critic’.

A foreign news agency reported that Angelina Jolie, who was recently seen in Marvel Studios’ Eternals, prefers the process of making her movies more than watching them instead in an interview.

“There’s quite a few few films of mine I’ve never seen, cause I like the process,” she said as quoted in the report. “I usually see it and I get frustrated cause I thought the it was going to be something else. So I’m a terrible critic.”

However, she admitted of watching Eternals.

She said: “I enjoyed watching this one, I’ve seen it.”

The Mr. and Mrs. Smith star mentioned that she knows about the Marvel Cinematic Universe as her six children – Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh along with twins Vivienne and Knox – are huge fans of the superhero film franchise.

Angelina Jolie – who played the role of Thena – was seen at the premiere of Eternals in Los Angeles with all of her children except for Pax.

The Marvel flick – led by actors Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden and Gemma Chan – tells the tale of an immortal race of aliens who emerge from several millennia in hiding to save the Earth from the evil Deviants.

