Angelina Jolie gives insight on her breast cancer journey, spreads awareness

American actress and filmmaker Angelina Jolie has recently shared major health update about her breast cancer journey.

The Oscar winner shows up her mastectomy scars to the world for the first time in her new interview with TIME France.

Angelina revealed about her preventive procedure in 2013, she noted, “these scars with many women”.

She further stated, “I’m always moved when I see other women share theirs”.

Angelina explained that she wanted women to join her in this awareness, “knowing that TIME France would be sharing information about breast health, prevention and knowledge about breast cancer”.

For those unversed, the Maria actress first announced in 2013 that she had undergone a double mastectomy, followed by a double oophorectomy in 2015.

Elsewhere in the interview, Angelina opens up that she makes the news public about her breast cancer for one reason.

The Mr And Mrs Smith actress wanted to “encourage other women” to undergo cancer screenings, saying, “Access to screening and care should not depend on financial resources or place of residence”.

Meanwhile, Angelina is currently busy promoting her new movie, Couture, directed by French movie-maker Alice Winocour, which will hit French cinemas on February 18, 2026.

In the “very personal story”, the actress plays Maxine Walker, an American movie-maker diagnosed with breast cancer.

Jolie further remarked, “Too often, movies about women’s struggles especially cancer talk about endings and sadness, rarely about life”.

However, Angelina credits the French screenwriter and director handling Couture’s sensitive subjects “with such delicacy”.

Lastly, she noted, “Hardships, illnesses, and pain are part of our existence, but what matters is how we face them”.