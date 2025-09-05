Angelina Jolie debuts striking hair transformation - a blonde bob!

Hollywood A-lister Angelina Jolie has debuted a striking new hair transformation, with a blonde bob, for her upcoming comedy flick ‘Anxious People’.

Angelina Jolie took everyone by surprise as she underwent a major transformation for her new role, chopping off her stunning locks to a chic bob and dyeing them blonde, reported foreign media, after spotting her on the set of ‘Anxious People’, the big-screen adaptation of Swedish author Fredrik Backman’s best-selling novel of the same name, on Wednesday.

Dressed in a cream-coloured midi-dress and a matching shawl with white heels, Jolie was joined by her eldest son Maddox, 24, who has previously helped his mother with the research for her films.

As for the ‘Anxious People’, the comedy film is directed by German-Swiss filmmaker Marc Forster, whereas the script, based on Backman’s novel, is penned by Oscar-nominated David Magee. The title co-stars Jolie with Aimee Lou Wood and Jason Segel.