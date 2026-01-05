Angelina Jolie leaves LA to spend more private life?

Angelina Jolie is preparing to leave Los Angeles as she planned a more private life abroad once her younger children reach adulthood.

According to reports, Angelina is about to sell her Los Feliz estate, valued at $25 million, with the intention of dividing her time between Europe, Cambodia and New York.

She has planned to spend her time in New York, place where she operates her creative space Atelier Jolie. She also planned to live in Cambodia, her home town since 2003.

Actor and producer Jae Benjamin, described as a longtime friend, he noted, “she can’t get far enough away from the drama … the only way to take a break is to get out”. He added that Jolie planned to focus on projects that align with her personal interests.

Jolie has previously said she remained in Los Angeles for her children following her divorce from Brad Pitt, which was finalised on December 30 2024.

On the otherhand, she has live on her Los Feliz property also known as the Cecil B. DeMille estate, with her six children since 2017. Sources cited in reports say she has already begun showing the home to potential buyers.

She shares six children with Pitt: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Vivienne and Knox, who are currently 17. In a 2024 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Jolie said, “I am here because I have to be here from a divorce, but as soon as they’re 18, I’ll be able to leave”.

Although the divorce has been settled, Jolie and Pitt continue to be involved in legal proceedings related to their Château Miraval winery. In December, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge ordered Jolie to provide unredacted communications connected to the dispute.

Jolie made her screen debut as a child alongside her father, Jon Voight, in Lookin’ to Get Out (1982). Her film career began in earnest a decade later with the low-budget production Cyborg 2 (1993), followed by her first leading role in Hackers (1995). As a filmmaker, Jolie directed and wrote the war dramas In the Land of Blood and Honey (2011), Unbroken (2014), First They Killed My Father (2017) and Without Blood (2024). She also produced the musical The Outsiders (2024), which won the Tony Award for Best Musical.

Jolie is known for her humanitarian efforts. The causes she promotes include conservation, education, and women’s rights. She has been noted for her advocacy on behalf of refugees as a Special Envoy for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. She has undertaken field missions to refugee camps and war zones worldwide. In addition to receiving a Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award among other honors, Jolie was made an honorary Dame Commander of the Order of St Michael and St George. As a public figure, Jolie has been cited as one of the most powerful and influential people in the American entertainment industry.