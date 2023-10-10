Angelina Jolie debuts as Maria Callas in the first look of her biopic

A-list Hollywood actor Angelina Jolie got into the skin of legendary Opera singer Maria Callas for her biopic by Pablo Larrain.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

After the biographical dramas ‘Jackie’ and ‘Spencer’ about Jacqueline Kennedy and Princess Diana respectively, Academy Award-nominated Chilean filmmaker Pablo Larrain, has started working on his next project, ‘Maria’, which will explore the life of controversial singer, Callas.

As per the official description, “Based on true events, ‘Maria’ tells the tumultuous, beautiful and tragic story of the life of the world’s greatest opera singer, relived and re-imagined during her final days in 1970s Paris.”

Angelina Jolie looks almost unrecognizable in the first pictures of the project as she transformed herself completely into the late singer. Her costumes in the film are based on real vintage garments worn by Callas.

Have a look:

Apart from Jolie in the titular role, ‘Maria’ cast also features Pierfrancesco Favino, Alba Rohrwacher, Haluk Bilginer, Kodi Smit-McPhee and Valeria Golino.

As for the writing credits, Larrain collaborated with his ‘Spencer’ writer Steven Knight (of Peaky Blinders fame) to pen the script for his next directorial venture.

Juan de Dios Larraín for Fabula, Jonas Dornbach for Komplizen Film and Lorenzo Mieli for The Apartment, a Fremantle Company produce ‘Maria’, while the worldwide sales will be handled by FilmNation Entertainment.

The project is set to go on the floors, with the eight-week filming schedule to be shot across Paris, Greece, Budapest and Milan.

800: Trailer of Muttiah Muralitharan biopic released