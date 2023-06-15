They were nervous: Angelina Jolie narrowly escaped a bullet while shooting THIS film

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie recounted on her near-death experience on the sets of ‘Tomb Raider’ when she narrowly escaped a shot bullet.

Jolie is one of the very few top-league female stars in the industry and the ‘Tomb Raider’ franchise had a role in establishing her career as one. However, what many must not be aware of, is that the actor almost got shot in her right ear while shooting one of the tough action sequences of the film.

The ‘Maleficent’ actor, who prefers to do her stunts herself rather than a body double, recalled in an interview when she was on a harness as Lara Croft, 100 feet upside-down for a scene. Jolie shared, “They [stunt team] were cautious. I remember Eunice, who is one of the stunt ladies, saying to me, ‘We’d put our kids in this harness’. We’re close, we all know each other so well we’re like family, and I trust Simon and Eunice… But I think they were nervous.”

She continued, “Nothing went wrong. It was less about the dropping and more about the gunshots And there was one time, I think, where a bullet went…(She whistled and, with her finger, draws an imaginary line past her right ear)…”

“Because Gerry was spinning, and the guns were shooting at each other half the time…,” Jolie explained.

It is pertinent to note here Angelina Jolie portrayed Croft in the duology, ‘Lara Croft: Tomb Raider’ and ‘The Cradle of Life’.

Swedish actor Alicia Vikander took up the iconic video game character for the third film in the franchise, ‘Tomb Raider’ reboot (2018).

