Angelina Jolie ready to walk away from the U.S. — Here’s why

Angelina Jolie is preparing to ditch the United States in July, pointing to personal and ideological reasons and indicating she feels disconnected from the country she once called home.

According to reports, the actress is waiting for her twins Vivienne and Knox to turn 18 on July 12, a timing that clears the path for Angelina Jolie to relocate abroad. Custody arrangements had previously required her to remain based mainly in Los Angeles, restricting any long-term move.

With that phase ending, Angelina Jolie is now exploring several international locations as potential new bases.

The motivation centers on family priorities. Angelina Jolie has consistently stressed privacy, security and stability for her children, and those considerations remain central to the move. Her remarks in recent years also reflect a growing sense of distance from the U.S., with Angelina indicating she no longer identifies with the country in the way she once did.

Cambodia is expected to play a major role in her future plans. Angelina Jolie maintains deep personal and family ties there and intends to spend extended time in the country. The connection dates back decades and continues to influence her global outlook and living arrangements.

Family history remains intertwined with those international roots. Angelina Jolie built her household across several continents through adoption and biological children, shaping a perspective that prioritizes cross-border mobility. That lifestyle, associates say, makes relocation a natural step rather than a sudden shift.

Public positioning has also evolved. Angelina has openly criticized U.S. policy directions and cultural tensions over time, reinforcing signals that she sees her long-term future elsewhere.

With July approaching, preparations appear to be moving forward. For Angelina Jolie, the transition marks not just a relocation but the execution of a plan delayed by circumstance, one that could soon place her life and work outside the United States.