Angelina Jolie reflects on her role in upcoming biopic ‘Maria’

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie has provided details about her role and the challenges she faced while shooting for the upcoming biopic “Maria.”

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

Directed by Pablo Larraín, the “Salt” actress plays legendary opera singer Maria Callas in the movie that showcases her rollercoaster life.

Jolie and Larraín sat down with the Hollywood Reporter to give an in-depth look into the making of the movie and their strategy to best portray the opera legend.

During the interview, the Hollywood actress admitted that the part was the hardest of her filming career as she had to learn how to sing opera and then do so in front of others live and on camera.

“It certainly was the hardest thing I’ve ever done,” said Angelina Jolie. “Anytime you’re playing a real person whose life has meant so much to people, you think of that individual and you carry that responsibility. On this one, I really felt that every step.”

‘Maria’ director Pablo Larraín revealed that he had the Hollywood actress in mind from the beginning when he thought of bringing Callas’s story to the screen.

“When I thought about enormous mystery that Maria Callas had, I thought, ‘She [Jolie] can do that.’ Angelina is someone who was there to work; she is a worker, like everyone else in that set. And then, having someone that would be called ‘La Diva’ by all the other characters who would have that sort of energy, that presence, and she obviously has that, he said.

When asked if she found it challenging to be required to sing for ‘Maria,’ Angelina Jolie said that it was daunting as he did not understand opera.

“I was naive enough to think that I was just going to take singing classes and we would somehow do the magic of movies and make it through. Then it became very clear to me that you really can’t fake opera, and that I was going to actually have to learn how to sing,” the Hollywood star added.

However, she credited Pablo Larraín for providing support while she learned how to sing opera.