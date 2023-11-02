Angelina Jolie slams Israel over Gaza bombing

Following the backlash over her previous post, Hollywood A-lister and former UNHCR envoy, Angelina Jolie slammed Israel over airstrikes in Gaza’s refugee camp.

As the humanitarian crisis intensifies in Gaza with relentless attacks from Israel, Angelina Jolie took to her Instagram account on Wednesday with a picture of war-torn Jabalia, the largest refugee camp in Gaza, highlighting the aftermaths of the recent deadly air strike by Israel, that killed over 195 people in the region.

“Jabalia refugee camp is the largest of the Gaza Strip’s eight refugee camps. After the 1948 war, refugees settled in the camp, most having fled from villages in southern Palestine. The camp covers an area of only 1.4 square kilometres. 116,011 Palestinian refugees are registered with UNRWA in Jabalia camp alone, 75 years since the 1948 conflict,” she shared in her post.

Jolie went ahead to condemn the Israeli bombing of Gaza and wrote: “This is the deliberate bombing of a trapped population who have nowhere to flee. Gaza has been an open-air prison for nearly two decades and is fast becoming a mass grave. 40% of those killed are innocent children. Whole families are being murdered. While the world watches and with the active support of many governments, millions of Palestinian civilians – children, women, families – are being collectively punished and dehumanized, all while being deprived food, medicine and humanitarian aid against international law.”

“By refusing to demand a humanitarian ceasefire and blocking the UN Security Council from imposing one on both parties, world leaders are complicit in these crimes,” she stated.

It is pertinent t to note here that at least 195 Palestinians were killed in the two Israeli attacks on Jabalia on Wednesday, with 120 still missing under the rubble and 777 more wounded, the Hamas media office said.

