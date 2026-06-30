Angelina Jolie speaks about not dating after Brad Pitt split

Since her divorce from Brad Pitt almost ten years ago, Angelina Jolie has disclosed that she has not dated anyone. She acknowledged that the breakup left her emotionally altered as she concentrated on raising their six children.

While promoting her new movie Couture, Angelina Jolie gave Yahoo Entertainment a rare glimpse into her personal life, stating that since her breakup with Pitt, romance has not been a top priority.

“I haven’t dated since I divorced a decade ago,” Angelina Jolie stated, continuing that “life has broken me a little bit.” She explained that she devoted herself to her family and needed time to rediscover who she was outside of motherhood.

Following a meeting on the set of Mr. Smith in 2005, Jolie and Pitt started dating. Before Jolie filed for divorce in September 2016, they were married in 2014. December 2024 marked the official end of their protracted court battle. Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne are the six children that the ex-couple has together.

The Oscar winner claimed that her kids had been crucial in giving her back her self-assurance and sense of direction. She claimed that as kids have grown older, they have inspired her to explore life outside of parenthood.

“My children have helped me find my fighting spirit again,” Jolie clarified, further saying that they want to see her “live” and rediscover herself.

Jolie made the remarks while talking about Couture, in which she portrays American filmmaker Maxine Walker, whose life is transformed following a diagnosis of breast cancer. The actress claimed that the character spoke to her since it examines how to reconcile one’s identity with parenting and how to move on after adversity.

Brad Pitt and jewelry executive Ines de Ramon have been dating for a long time, but Jolie has mostly kept her personal life out of the public eye. Since her marriage ended, she has rarely discussed her dating life in public, as evidenced by her most recent comments.