Angelina Jolie has shared a shocking insight into her personal life, revealing that she has not dated anyone since her split from former husband Brad Pitt nearly a decade ago.

The Oscar-winning actress opened up about her love life while promoting her upcoming film Couture. She explained that raising her six children became her primary focus following the end of her marriage.

“To be candid, I haven’t dated since I divorced a decade ago,” Jolie said in an interview with Yahoo Entertainment. “So I kind of get in my head that that aspect of me is not centered in my life if I’m focusing on my children, my family.”

In Couture, Jolie portrays Maxine Walker, an American filmmaker diagnosed with breast cancer while working during Paris Fashion Week. Her character also experiences a romantic relationship, something Jolie admitted initially felt unfamiliar after years of putting motherhood first.

Reflecting on the role, the Maleficent star said it reminded her that women can embrace love while remaining devoted to their families.

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“It took me a second to kind of say, well, she can also love her daughter and be dedicated to her daughter and also need this as a woman and receive this as a woman,” she explained.

Angelina Jolie, 51, separated from Pitt in 2016 after two years of marriage. Their highly publicized divorce and legal disputes lasted for eight years before being finalized.

The former couple share six children: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Vivienne and Knox.