Angelina Jolie stuns in white silk robe and bold red lip at Tom Ford event

Angelina Jolie has made a striking fashion statement as she attended a high-profile Tom Ford event in Shanghai, turning heads with a bold yet effortless look.

The Oscar-winning actress stepped onto the red carpet in an unconventional ensemble, opting for a white silk robe from Tom Ford’s Spring/Summer 2026 collection.

Elevating the minimalist outfit, Jolie paired the look with a vivid red lip, wearing the brand’s Runway Lip Color in “Scarlet Rouge,” a choice that instantly became the focal point of her appearance.

Keeping her styling understated yet elegant, Jolie wore soft winged eyeliner, defined brows, and styled her newly blonde hair in loose, tousled waves. The overall look blended relaxed sophistication with high-fashion edge, embodying the modern luxury aesthetic associated with the brand.

Speaking briefly to reporters at the event, Jolie expressed gratitude for being in Shanghai, adding, “I’m so grateful to be here. I wish I had more time, and I look forward to returning.”

Her appearance comes as part of her role as a brand ambassador for Tom Ford.

During the event, Angelina Jolie also posed with the man of the hour – Tom Ford creative director Haider Ackermann – who was celebrating his 55th birthday on Sunday.