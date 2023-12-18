Angelina Jolie warned Johnny Depp about Amber Heard

Hollywood actress Amber Heard has stayed low-profile since losing the defamation trial against her ex-husband Johnny Depp but a report on her relationship with fellow celebrity Angelina Jolie has become the talk of town on social media.

It is pertinent to mention that Amber Heard was in the news throughout 2022 for her strained relationship with Johnny Depp and weathered unabashed public scrutiny during the case.

Despite losing the case, the actress made her return to the screens and will now grace the screen in ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom‘.

Before the trial, Amber Heard was considered a sweetheart for her looks and on-screen performance. It gave her the confidence to emulate Angelina Jolie’s career trajectory. She had expressed her admiration for the latter in an interview with Vanity Fair.

“I can’t think of anyone who’s accomplished the kind of trajectory I admire better than Angelina Jolie,” she had said. “She’s parlayed life in the public eye and used it to her advantage as opposed to just living life as a recluse because you feel taken advantage of by the general public and the paparazzi-obsessed culture.”

However, a 2014 report by the National Enquirer stated that Angelina Jolie reportedly did not had the same sentiments for Amber Heard and unliked her since she started a relationship with Johnny Depp.

“Angelina Jolie is giving romance advice to old pal Johnny Depp, warning him he may be making a big mistake marrying Amber Heard. There have also been rumors that Jolie has had an on-and-off crush on [Johnny] Depp, and he, too, reportedly fancied her.

It added, “Whether [Angelina] Jolie really wanted to convince [Johnny] Depp to end his relationship with Amber [Heard] or not is not clear, but it’s unfortunate how the events unfolded for the trio.”