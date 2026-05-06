Angelina Jolie wins court ruling against Brad Pitt in Winery dispute

Angelina Jolie received a major verdict in her favor in her ongoing dispute over the co-owned winery with ex-husband Brad Pitt.

​On May 5, after Pitt requested access to Jolie’s private messages related to their winery case, a judge, on Monday, ruled against the F1 actor’s request.

Jolie’s lawyers argued these messages are protected under the attorney-client privilege, meaning they must remain private. The judge agreed and supported an earlier appellate court decision that blocked the release of the messages.

​Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Ciny Pánuco said Pitt, 62, “has not met his burden” to prove the messages should be shared.

​However, the judge added that “further discovery may yield additional facts” that “could potentially rebut” Jolie claimed, but noted Pitt “has not done so on the present record.”

​Moreover, Jolie also requested for $33,692.50 in penalty, but as Pitt’s argument “was not without substantial justification,” the judge rejected Jolie’s request. Jolie’s lawyer, Paul Murphy, told People that they have welcomed the decision, saying, “This is an important victory for Ms. Jolie.”

​He added that Pitt was “completely out of bounds when he sought access to obviously privileged documents,” and claimed it reflects “Mr. Pitt’s pattern of demanding control over anything Angelina, including control over her communications with her own attorneys.”

​A source close to Pitt told the outlet, “The judge allowed Pitt’s team to revisit [the decision] as evidence develops. It’s notable how Jolie has withheld so many documents as privileged. ??It’s just some of the evidence in the case.”

​For those unversed, the ruling is the recent development in Jolie and Pitt’s ongoing fight over their co-owned Château Miraval winery. The case began in 2022 after Jolie sold her shares without Pitt’s consent, despite their alleged agreement, which the actress has denied.