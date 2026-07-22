The daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, Vivienne, filed a formal request to remove “Pitt” from her last name.

According to Page Six, Vivienne submitted paperwork to the Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday, July 20, to change her legal name from Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt to Vivienne Marcheline Jolie. Marcheline Bertrand was the name of Angelina’s mother, who passed away in 2007 after losing a battle to breast cancer.

The insider also noted, amid the case filing, “This is what complete and total parental alienation looks like it’s awful, deliberate and unnecessary, only serving the interest of the parent feeling some perverse pleasure at excluding another caring parent from her children’s lives”.

Read More:Angelina Jolie’s kids Zahara, Maddox publish legal notices to drop Brad Pitt’s last name

The source further mentioned, “If Brad isn’t close to the kids, it’s because of the harm that was done. The children are now adults and make their own decisions, which deserve respect”. A tipster added, “If they choose to distance themselves from him, it comes from that pain and harm.” It is worth mentioning here that Vivienne is not the first of Angelina and Brad’s six children to initiate the process of dropping “Pitt” from her surname.

Zahara is pursuing a legal name change to Zahara Marley Jolie, while Maddox has requested to be recognized as Maddox Chivan Jolie. In 2024, Shiloh filed to remove Pitt from her name and adopt the name Shiloh Jolie.