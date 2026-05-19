Zahara Jolie marked a major milestone over the weekend as she graduated from Spelman College – and once again appeared to publicly distance herself from father Brad Pitt.

The 21-year-old daughter of Pitt and Angelina Jolie received her Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology during the graduation ceremony in Atlanta. However, when her name was announced on stage, she was introduced as “Zahara Marley Jolie,” noticeably leaving out “Pitt” from her surname.

The move follows a similar moment in 2023 when Zahara joined the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority. During the induction ceremony, she introduced herself as “Zahara Marley Jolie” in a video that quickly circulated online.

Zahara is not the only one of the former Hollywood couple’s children to publicly move away from using Pitt’s last name. Reports previously claimed that eldest son Maddox Jolie informally uses “Jolie” instead of “Pitt” on non-legal documents.

Meanwhile, daughter Vivienne Jolie appeared as “Vivienne Jolie” in the Playbill for the Broadway adaptation of The Outsiders, which she worked on alongside her mother in 2024.

Their daughter Shiloh Jolie also reportedly took legal steps to remove “Pitt” from her surname after turning 18 last year.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie share six children together: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne. The former couple famously met while filming Mr. & Mrs. Smith and began dating in 2005 before marrying in 2014.

Their relationship came to an end in 2016, launching a lengthy and highly publicized legal battle involving custody and family matters.