Angelina Jolie has made a glamorous appearance in New York City on Tuesday as she attended a screening of her latest film, Couture, a project she says holds deep personal significance.

The Oscar-winning actress was greeted by fans and photographers outside the Whitby Hotel, where the screening took place.

Jolie arrived in a strapless black gown featuring a plunging neckline and elegant draping. She completed the look with gold accessories, aviator sunglasses and her signature blonde waves.

The screening marked a significant moment for Jolie, whose new film explores themes closely connected to her own life. In Couture, she portrays an American filmmaker who travels to Paris Fashion Week and learns she has breast cancer.

The role carries particular meaning for Jolie, who underwent a preventive double mastectomy in 2013 after discovering she carried a BRCA1 gene mutation that significantly increased her risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer. At the time, doctors estimated she faced an 87 percent risk of breast cancer and a 50 percent risk of ovarian cancer.

Jolie has also been personally affected by cancer through her family. Her mother, Marcheline Bertrand, died in 2007 after battling ovarian and breast cancer. Her grandmother and aunt also lost their lives to the disease.

Speaking about the film, Jolie reflected on how its themes resonate with her current stage of life.

“The film is not about an end for my character but rather about a renewed desire to live life until your last breath, which particularly resonates with me at this time in my life,” she said.

She went on to share, “I am not sure I was strong enough even five years ago to do this. To be open and trusting, to share and be vulnerable again.”

Angelina Jolie also spoke emotionally about her late mother, saying she would have given “anything” to have her alive to spend time with her grandchildren.