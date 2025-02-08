Angelo Mathews’ brain fade leaves Sri Lanka in weak position

GALLE: Angelo Mathews’ brain fade has left Sri Lanka in a weak position on day three of the test match against Australia at Galle.

Mathews was batting well, pushing towards a century, when he attempted a strange shot off Nathan Lyon, hitting the ball straight into the wind and getting caught by Beau Webster.

This wicket was crucial, as Sri Lanka was 5-198 at the time, and the team collapsed afterwards, losing two more wickets.

“It’s a poor option,” Simon Katich commented. “You can only think the Galle heat sapped him and he’s just had a brain fade because that was a strange shot.”

The day started with Australia being bowled out for 414, posting a lead of 157 runs. Sri Lanka had a poor start, losing three wickets for 39 runs.

However, Mathews and Kamindu Mendis combined for a 42-run partnership, and later Mathews and Kusal Mendis added 70 runs together.

At 5-128 it looked like Australia would push to victory on day three but the partnership of Mathews and Kusal Mendis kept the hosts alive.

Unfortunately, Mathews’ brain fade came at a costly time as he became Nathan Lyon’s third victim. His dismissal sparked a collapse, and Sri Lanka ended the day at 8-211, leading by just 54 runs.

The Australian team is now in a strong position to push for a series victory, with Sri Lanka’s batting lineup struggling to cope with the pressure. The match is nearing its end, and it seems likely that Australia will emerge victorious.

“They are very, very close to wrapping up this series,” Greg Blewett said.