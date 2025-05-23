web analytics
Sri Lanka’s Angelo Mathews announces Test retirement

Former Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews has announced that he will retire from Test cricket after Sri Lanka’s first Test against Bangladesh in June.

The 37-year-old announced his decision through a post on X, revealing that Sri Lanka’s first Test against Bangladesh in Galle will be his last in the longer format.

“My dear friends and family, with a grateful heart and unforgettable memories. It is time for me to say goodbye to the most cherished format of the game, International Test Cricket,” he wrote.

Mathews added, “The past 17 years of playing cricket for Sri Lanka has been my highest honour and pride. Nothing can match that feeling of patriotism and servitude when one dons the National Jersey.”

The former Sri Lanka captain, however, reaffirmed his availability for selection in ODIs and T20Is “if and when my country needs me.”

The veteran all-rounder made his Test debut at the same venue against Pakistan in 2009.

He has been a regular feature in Sri Lanka’s Test squad for over 15 years, playing 118 Tests for his country.

In 118 games for his side, Angelo Mathews has amassed 8,167 runs, making him the third-highest run-getter for Sri Lanka after Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardena.

His 16 centuries include some iconic knocks, none more famous than his match-defining 160 at Headingley in 2014, a win that remains one of Sri Lanka’s greatest away triumphs.

The former Sri Lanka captain also picked up 33 wickets throughout his Test career.

Angelo Mathews is also Sri Lanka’s third most successful Test captain, having led the side to 13 wins in 34 matches between 2013 and 2017.

