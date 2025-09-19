‘Angry Birds Movie 3’ adds MrBeast, Salish Matter to the voice cast

‘Angry Birds Movie’ has tapped into top YouTube stars, including MrBeast and Salish Matter, among others, for the upcoming third instalment of the animated comedy series.

As reported by the foreign media, the game-to-screen franchise has added the most popular YouTuber, MrBeast, 27, as well as Webby Award-winning young social media influencer, Salish Matter, 15, to the star-studded voice cast of the new title, , to join Anthony Padilla and Ian Hecox, who reprise their roles as Hal and Bubbles respectively.

The social media stars will join the previously announced cast, including Jason Sudeikis as Red, Josh Gad’s Chuck, Rachel Bloom (Silver), and Danny McBride (Bomb).

Meanwhile, the additional cast of the threequel also features Emma Myers, Keke Palmer, Tim Robinson, Lily James, Marcello Hernandez, Walker Scobell, Sam Richardson, Anna Cathcart, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Nikki Glaser, James Austin Johnson and Psalm West.

According to the details, John Rice, who previously worked on ‘Angry Birds Movie 2’ with Thurop Van Orman, is on board as the director, whereas Orman writes the screenplay and executive produces the animated feature with Toru Nakahara. John Cohen, Dan Chuba and Carla Connor serve as producers.

After being pre-poned from its January 2027 release schedule, the title is slated to arrive in theatres on December 23, 2026.