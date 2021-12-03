VIDEO: Angry elephant attacks safari truck, tourists run for their lives

A group of safari tourists had to run for their lives after an angry elephant attacked their truck, the video has gone viral on social media.

The video is reportedly from the Selati Game Reserve in Limpopo, South Africa.

The safari was going as per plan when the truck with a group of EcoTraining instructors and trainees came across a breeding herd of elephants. One of the giant mammal attacked the vehicle.

People sitting in the truck can be seen running away in fear as the animal rushes towards them even one person shouted, “Get out”. Some even dropped their belongings.

The wild animal attacked the vehicle with its trunk and pushed it to one side. The video posted on November 30 has garnered over 1,000 views so far.

