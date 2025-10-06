Everything you need to know about Rush’s new drummer Anika Nilles

When the initial surprise settled that Rush would tour again next year, the biggest question among fans was who could fill the shoes of the late Neil Peart. The legendary rock band has now answered that question, confirming German drummer Anika Nilles as the newest member of their line-up.

The announcement marks the first time Rush has welcomed a new face since 1974, making Anika Nilles’s arrival both historic and emotional. The band’s frontman Geddy Lee said the search for a drummer who could match Peart’s precision and creativity had been long and challenging, but rehearsals with Nilles convinced both him and Alex Lifeson that the group could once again bring their music to life on stage.

A celebrated performer among drumming enthusiasts, Anika Nilles built her reputation through her YouTube channel, which boasts hundreds of thousands of followers.

Her videos, featuring intricate rhythms and collaborations with artists such as Joshua De La Victoria and Kaz Rodriguez, showcase the same technical skill and musicality that caught the attention of Rush.

Born and raised in Germany, Anika Nilles began playing drums as a child and pursued the instrument alongside her early studies. Before turning professional, she trained as a social worker and even worked as a preschool teacher, a job she described as stable but unfulfilling.

Eventually, she gave up her secure career to focus entirely on music, studying at Popakademie Baden-Württemberg in Mannheim, where she refined her craft and confidence.

Her breakthrough came in 2013 when her original track Wild Boy went viral, earning her invitations to perform and teach around the world. Anika Nilles released her debut album Pikalar in 2017, further proving her ability to blend precision with personality.

In 2022, she joined guitar legend Jeff Beck on his final tour, a move that exposed her talent to a wider audience — including, it seems, Rush.

For Rush, who have never performed with additional live musicians, this new chapter represents both a tribute and a reinvention. Lee has hinted that future shows could also feature a dedicated keyboard player, allowing him to focus more on his bass duties and reconnect with the music’s roots.

As the band prepares for its long-awaited return, Anika Nilles faces the daunting task of stepping into the place once held by one of rock’s greatest drummers. Yet with her technical skill, deep musical understanding and clear respect for Peart’s legacy, she seems ready to help Rush deliver a new era of sound — and perhaps the most emotional tour in their history.

