Anil Kapoor confesses about loosing spark in filmmaking

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor reflected on the golden time period of the film industry when he used to enjoy his work, “the sets are no longer as enjoyable as they once were.”

The 69-year-old star’s remark was revealed during the latest episode of Farah Khan’s cooking vlog, which also featured the cast of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai: Varun Dhawan, David Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, and Mrunal Thakur. The conversation started when Farah and David reflected on actors known for turning up late to the set. Even so, he admitted that collaborating with them was still a rewarding experience.

At that point, the 61-year-old filmmaker brought up something Anil Kapoor had once shared with her about how the atmosphere on film sets has been changing. She shared, “Anil told me, ‘Farah abhi main sets pe jaata hoon naa, voh joy is missing of being on set. Voh pura joy suck karlia hai” (Farah, these days when I go to film sets, that joy of being on a set is missing. All of that joy has been completely sucked out).

The Coolie No. 1 actor then shared his own thoughts on working with some of Hindi cinema’s most popular stars. He admitted, “I have worked with these people, they are great. Salman, Govinda, Sanjay Dutt, and Anil Kapoor, bhale hi late atae the, par jab voh shot dete the toh insaan khush hoke ghar jaata tha. Kahin bhi kaam karlete the inke saath.”

He also recalled, ” Location ka dikkat ho raha hai? Koi nahi yahan karlete hain (Yes, they may have arrived late at times, but when they gave a shot, everyone went home happy. You could work with them anywhere. If there was a problem with the location, they would simply say, ‘No problem, let’s do it here instead.’”