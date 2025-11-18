Anil Kapoor congratulates ‘Mission: Impossible’ co-star Tom Cruise on Honorary Oscar

Bollywood star Anil Kapoor is celebrating his longtime friend and Mission: Impossible co-star Tom Cruise as the Hollywood icon received an Honorary Academy Award at the 2025 Governors Awards.

On Tuesday, November 18, the Animal actor took to his Instagram account to pen a lengthy for Cruise, gushing over his dedication and generosity.

“Congratulations, dear friend, on this incredible honour. Your passion, discipline, and generosity are unmatched. The world has always admired you, and now they have honoured you with what you richly deserve,” Anil wrote.

He went on to praise, “Your achievement is a testament to all the artists around the world who pour their heart and soul into cinema.”

“Thank you for your brilliance and for your friendship, which I will cherish forever… @TomCruise,” the Bollywood star added.

Anil Kapoor and Tom Cruise shared the screen in the 2011 film Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol.

In the blockbuster film, Anil played the role of billionaire Brij Nath while Tom’s brought back his iconic role of Ethan Hunt.

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences honored the Mission: Impossible star at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in California on Sunday.

Tom Cruise was presented the prestigious trophy by Alejandro G. Iñárritu – the director of his upcoming untitled film – in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the entertainment industry.