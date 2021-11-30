Anil Kapoor once said he can marry Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor had once said that he can get married to fellow celebrity Kangana Ranaut if he leaves his wife Sunita Kapoor.

The Slumdog Millionaire star had previously appeared with fellow actor Sanjay Dutt on the television gossip show Koffee with Karan, which is hosted by the veteran Bollywood director Karan Johar.

During the show, he was asked which celebrity he would marry after he leaves his spouse.

In his reply, he took the name of the Queen Star.

Karan Johar – who has directed several superhit Bollywood films namely Kal Ho Naa Ho along with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham – advised Kangana Ranaut to be worried after hearing his reply.

