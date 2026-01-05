Anil Kapoor signs up for the sequel of film 'Nayak'

Bollywood actor and film producer Anil Kapoor is officially returning for the iconic Nayak sequel.

Producer Deepak Mukut has put an end to long-standing rumours. He revealed that Nayak 2 is in development and will be jointly produced by him and Anil Kapoor.

In an interview with HT City, Mukut also spoke on the reports around the film’s rights and production status. He noted, “He and I are making the film together. It is too early to say anything about it since several discussions are going on”.

Simultaneously, he confirmed Kapoor’s on-screen return and said, “Yes, the sequel is in the works, and we are producing the film together.” When asked whether the actor would face the camera again, he replied, “Of course he will!” ”

While details about the cast, director, and release timeline remain under wraps, the confirmation has already sparked excitement among fans of the 2001 political action drama Nayak: The Real Hero.

Earlier, a source had told Bollywood Hungama that Mukut held the rights to Nayak and that Anil Kapoor had acquired them due to his emotional connection with the film.

The source added that Kapoor believes the story still holds strong relevance and has the potential to be taken forward.

With the producer now confirming the sequel, Nayak 2 has officially moved from rumours to reality.